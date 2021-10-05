Advertisement

One teen killed, one hurt in motorcycle crash

crash
crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old boy died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Buchanan Road in Combined Locks. His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is in critical condition. Both are from Combined Locks.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it appears speed was a factor when the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and went into a ditch along Buchanan near DeBruin Rd.

The crash happened at about 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Combined Locks and Buchanan fire and EMS, Kaukauna police, the sheriff’s office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene. The boy died at the hospital.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately made public, giving time for family members to be notified first.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

Gov. Evers visits new restaurants and stores on Fond du Lac's Main Street that benefited from...
State grants help fill Fond du Lac storefronts
Tyler Droeger's GoFundMe campaign for Navajo students raised over $13,000 as news of his death...
Cyclist's mission to help others lives on past his unexpected death
Governor Evers at Twisted Thread
Governor Evers visits Fond du Lac Main Street Bounceback Grant recipients
Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, of Ashwaubenon was found murdered on a trail on the University of...
Police ID murder victim, find no connection to UWGB