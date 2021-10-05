One teen killed, one hurt in motorcycle crash

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old boy died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Buchanan Road in Combined Locks. His passenger, a 17-year-old girl, is in critical condition. Both are from Combined Locks.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it appears speed was a factor when the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and went into a ditch along Buchanan near DeBruin Rd.

The crash happened at about 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Combined Locks and Buchanan fire and EMS, Kaukauna police, the sheriff’s office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the scene. The boy died at the hospital.

Names of the victims weren’t immediately made public, giving time for family members to be notified first.

