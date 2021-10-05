No liquor license for former Mr. Taco restaurant in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A debate over a liquor license in Kimberly and regulations targeting a specific business.

This comes after the former Mr. Taco reopened under a new name, Queso Fresco.

The former restaurant shut down in January when the previous owner was brought up on drug charges.

Queso Fresco opened up September 1st with a pending sale to a new owner, Consuelo Cisneros that’s contingent upon the village approving a liquor license.

However, Monday night that request was placed on hold, amid uncertainly over the lease agreement.

“Today a notice of cancellation and termination of the underlying lease with Mr. Taco was served,” said an attorney representing the building’s owner.

She told the village board, that the new occupants, cannot sub lease the property and therefore, can’t apply for a liquor license under the law, adding, “The subject tenant has been given until October 18, 2021 to vacate the premises, at which time my client will take possession of the property.”

Mitchel Killinger, speaking on the behalf of Cisneros tells us, she has no ties to the former owner or anyone at Mr. Taco.

“Ms. Cisneros has never met anyone who was involved previously with that. She is not involved in that, in any way. She should not be held accountable for what those people did or didn’t do. That case is still being adjudicated and it’s just unfair for this new tenant this proposed purchaser to be held accountable for things she had no involvement in,” said Killinger.

The board also considered a regulation to ban the sale of alcohol specifically at that address, but it’s not something President Chuck Kuen said he would support.

A valid lease however, is necessary.

“We want nothing more, but for businesses to prosper. This is no indictment of the applicant. The reality is you have before you an issue of a lease we cannot make clear,” said Kuen.

The village board does have the option to reconsider the request for a liquor license, but at this point there’s no timetable for when that might happen.

