National flower shortage impacting Green Bay shops

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Business is blooming for Schroeder’s Flowers on Webster Ave. and Flowerama on Main St., but supply and demand are not matching up due to a national flower shortage.

Kyle Hogarty, the co-owner of Flowerama, said he started feeling the shortage’s impact in January.

Now, both shops are receiving a lot of orders for homecoming corsages and arrangements for postponed weddings now back on track.

“It’s definitely been steady, if not, a little bit busier than usual,” said Hogarty.

They said white carnations were tough to get a few weeks back, now roses are hard to come by.

“There’s been numerous issues, not only trying to find flowers. There’s issues with shipping. If it’s not shipping, it’s weather-related incidents and the price of stuff as well,” said Hogarty.

Brad Larson, the director of retail operations for Schroeder’s Flowers, said, “We’re having more problems with supplies: vases, giftware and different things like that.”

Larson said he received a message from one of his partners saying products were expected to arrive very late due to global supply chain issues.

The shortage has created competition for new supply sources.

“You have to react quickly,” said Larson. “Everyone is having to get a little bit more creative in their buying strategies.”

Hogarty said, ”It’s now more of having to adapt and make sure you’re thinking six, eight months ahead.”

Both shops are trying to keep their own prices the same, but said roses could cost extra due to the shortage.

