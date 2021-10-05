Manitowoc man wanted for shooting

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting investigation.

Police say Devonta L. Walker is a suspect in an Oct. 4 shooting in the 1200 block of S 20th Street. Police say he fired a gun multiple times at a victim. Walker was in a vehicle at the time, which was about 6:49 p.m.

Up to $1,000 in reward money is being offered for information on Walker.

Police say the victim was not hurt. Bullets hit a property in the area.

“Evidence was recovered from the scene which matched both victim and witness statements,” says Capt. Peter McGinty.

Police say the victim was targeted based on a “prior conflict.”

Walker lives in the 1500 block of Clark Street. A search warrant was executed at that address Tuesday morning. Police say they found evidence at the home.

Police say another person was with Walker at the time of the shooting, but they have not identified that person.

Walker has a felony warrant through Manitowoc County Probation and Parole.

If you see Walker, do not approach him. Call 911.

If you would like to leave an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

