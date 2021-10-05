Local school boards tired of rising tensions: ready for the DOJ to step in

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While angry parents at school board meetings are nothing new, local board members say what they are facing today is scary, and more than anything unacceptable.

“People are taking this and making it very personal and turning them into attacks on school board members, heckling in meetings, a lot of disruptions, its hateful email and even borderline threats,” Dan Van Staten with the Unified School District of De pere Board pf Education said.

The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education felt the heat Monday night at its meeting, when parents continually interrupted those on the stand, including Pediatrician Donald Beno of Aurora Children’s Health.

WBAY has now learned that some of the hecklers were parents from outside the district.

“Last night was unique because we had a group of people who continued to heckle through the meeting, and we are starting to find out they are not even from our district,” Van Staten said.

Last month Oshkosh faced hecklers from outside of town as well. That hostility lead the board to move their meetings virtually.

“I know that there are people that are passionate about how they feel about these protocols, but I’m just as passionate as an elective leader to instilling children first in our school district,” Bob Poeschl the Oshkosh School Board President said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday directed federal authorities to hold strategy sessions in the next 30 days with law enforcement to address the increasing threats targeting school board members, teachers, and other employees in the nation’s public schools.

In a memorandum, Garland said there has been “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.”

To address the rising problem, Garland said the FBI would work with U.S. attorneys and federal, state, local, territorial and tribal authorities in each district to develop strategies against the threats.

Van Staten hopes this motion will help calm things down so school boards can get back to business.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.