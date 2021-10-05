INTERVIEW: What Wisconsin needs in Congress’s infrastructure bill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s infrastructure needs a lot of work.

The American Society of Civil Engineers created a report card that gave Wisconsin an overall grade of C. The state only rated higher than a C in three categories. The lowest grades were a D+ in roads and transit.

While Congress fights over a multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill, we talked with Ken Mika, of the American Society of Civil Engineers Wisconsin Section, about what Wisconsin needs to get out of that bill to improve its grade. Watch our interview above.

The civil engineering group estimates Wisconsin has $13 billion less than what it needs over the next 10 years to maintain its roads, bridges, ports, railroads, wastewater treatment and other infrastructure.

