INTERVIEW: Drawing Wisconsin’s political lines

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, states must redraw election maps based on their shifting populations. To no one’s surprise, the Republican-majority Legislature and the Democratic governor are at odds over what the new district boundaries should look like. Even before the maps are drawn, lawsuits are working their way through the courts. You might hear the word “gerrymandering” a lot.

Political science professor Charles Jacobs from St. Norbert College in De Pere breaks down the political battle lines and why it should matter to you, the voters:

  • Will it affect where you vote?
  • Will it change which political districts you live in?
  • Will you be voting for the same people who represented you for years?

