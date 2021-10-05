Advertisement

Feed My Starving Children packing meals for kids across the world

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A non-profit organization is hand-packing meals for hungry children across the world.

Feed My Starving Children is hosting a MobilePack event in Green Bay.

Volunteers will be putting together more than 1 million meals. The meals will be donated to Feed My Starving Children food partners across the world.

The organization says at least 6,200 children die each day from hunger-related causes.

CLICK HERE to find out how to donate to the cause or volunteer. They’ll be packing meals through Oct. 7.

