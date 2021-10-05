EARLY FOG WEDNESDAY, THEN SUN & CLOUDS

Clouds were slow to clear out this afternoon, but they should continue to diminish this evening. While clear skies are possible for a time, low clouds and fog should increase early Wednesday morning. Some areas of fog could be locally dense with lows in the middle 50s.

You may want to at least try to build in some extra time into your schedule Wednesday AM just in case the fog is thick where you’ll be driving. Once any fog lifts, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs into the lower half of the 70s.

Wednesday will be dry, but clouds will be on the increase for Thursday as our next weathermaker approaches. Showers, and possibly a t’storm, will move in from the south by the afternoon or evening. Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout Friday. And yes, some high school football games could have some wet weather yet again.

Highs will generally be in the lower 70s for the remainder of the work week. After Friday’s rain moves out, Saturday will stay dry for most. But, a stray shower is possible... especially for northern areas. It will be warm with highs well into the 70s. It should turn breezy as well with another cold front approaching by Saturday night. A quick round of additional showers and storms will be possible through the first half of Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Areas of late fog... Could be dense. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then a mix of sun and clouds. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop by the afternoon. Thunder? HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer and a bit humid. Turning breezy. A stray shower? HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Stray shower? HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. HIGH: 67

