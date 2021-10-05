Advertisement

Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for lieutenant governor

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Democratic state senator from Milwaukee is running for lieutenant governor.

Lena Taylor announced Monday that she is launching a bid to replace incumbent Mandela Barnes, who is giving up the position to run for U.S. Senate. Taylor would be the first Black female to hold the position.

Three Republicans have announced they’re running, including state Sen. Patrick Testin, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam and Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the GOP primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Gov. Tony Evers in November 2022. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

One of the People's Maps Commission proposals for state Senate districts
INTERVIEW: Drawing Wisconsin’s political lines
Ryan Owens
Republican Owens drops out of Wisconsin attorney general race
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigation special counsel issues subpoenas to Green Bay, Milwaukee clerks
Wisconsin legislative district maps
Political map commission created by Evers unveils boundary ideas