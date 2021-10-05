DECREASING CLOUDS... DENSE FOG POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT

A belt of high pressure is drifting into the area. This stable weathermaker should allow for a gradual clearing across northeast Wisconsin. The clouds will clear out today from east to west, which is the opposite of what we normally see. That’s because of our northeast wind, which is pumping drier air into the area. By the time we reach sunset, our skies should be mostly clear.

As the jet stream flows through Canada and bottles up any cold weather well north of us, our temperatures will continue to run above average. Highs today will be close to 70 degrees, with mid 60s near the lakeshore. It looks like more warm 70s are in the forecast all the way into the upcoming weekend.

One thing we’ll need to be on alert for, is the potential for dense fog later tonight. Visibility tomorrow morning may be poor for people driving in to work tomorrow morning. Drivers may need to slow down, allow for extra travel time and use their low beam headlights through any thick fog.

Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday... Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop and linger into Friday. There’s also another chance of showers and storms into the second half of the weekend.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as damp. Warmer than normal. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds. Areas of late fog... Could be dense. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and a few storms develop. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and a bit humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 69

