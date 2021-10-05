DEA issues warning about fentanyl-laced pills as fentanyl overtakes heroin use in Northeast Wisconsin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seeing images of illegal drugs seized from neighborhoods in our community is putting investigators -- and they hope the general public -- on alert.

Action 2 News reported on a September 28 drug bust by the Brown County Drug Task Force resulting in the seizure of pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine from a Green Bay house. Three people are charged with a long list of drug-related crimes in connection to that case.

It’s the amount of fentanyl, and how common it’s suddenly become on the street this year, that has investigators sounding alarms.

They say heroin use appears to be dropping dramatically in 2021, but it’s being replaced by something more dangerous and deadly.

“Fifteen years ago, I could throw a softball in any direction and hit somebody that was dealing crack. Now I wish for our crack problem back. The addiction associated with fentanyl and meth is to the extreme,” says Brown County Drug Task Force Lt. Matt Ronk

He points to fentanyl as the biggest worry.

“A lot of times people think they’re buying heroin, but it’s actually fentanyl,” says Ronk.

In hundreds of stories we’ve reported in the last decade, since heroin started its resurgence in Northeast Wisconsin in 2011, the amount of heroin used and seized has been a constant and growing problem.

In 2020, heroin hit its all time high for drug seizures -- at least in Brown County -- making up about two-thirds of opiates found.

Its counterpart, fentanyl, another highly addictive opiate but often more potent and thus more likely to be deadly, accounted for the other third.

This year, it’s the opposite, with fentanyl surging and heroin at its lowest level since 2016.

The Green Bay bust on September 28 involved the largest single seizure of fentanyl Bown County investigators have seen all year.

“For the users, it’s certainly more dangerous, but for the community at large, it increases the profit potential for potential dealers and brings with it all kinds of violence,” says Ronk. “That’s the most concerning part.”

Ronk says fentanyl generally costs about the same, but unlike heroin it’s made in a lab, making it easier for dealers to get and raising the risk of it being lethal with unknown substances mixed with it.

“It affects all aspects of quality of life in the area as far as robberies, burglaries, thefts, retail thefts and the like,” adds Ronk.

Less than 24 hours before that Green Bay drug bust, the DEA issued a warning about fentanyl-laced pills.

We first reported on that problem in September of 2020 in a First Alert Investigation, warning people to be wary of finding what look like good bargains for discount prescriptions from rogue online pharmacies that look like they’re in the U.S. but are actually sourced overseas.

The DEA warning reads that the agency is seeing “an alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.”

It’s something the Brown County Drug Task Force has grown increasingly concerned about.

“The range of the fentanyl in the pills range from a typical user amount... to a fatal dose, and that’s the primary concern,” says Ronk.

While investigators see fentanyl abused in many ways, the DEA warning about fentanyl-laced pills shows how easily it could be disguised as something else, whether the user knows it or not.

The DEA warns police are “seizing deadly fake pills at record rates, more than 9.5 million so far this year, more than the last two years combined.”

The warning also says DEA lab tests revealed “two of every five pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.”

That’s the problem Ronk sees: The user doesn’t know what they’re getting.

“If you take an illicit made pill that you think has 10 milligrams of whatever in it and it happens to be more potent and kills you, that’s the primary concern of everybody in the community,” he says.

The problem has a ripple effect on the entire community as investigators continue recovering firearms and ammunition during their drug searches.

“If you get robbed, you’re not going to report that to the police, so they want to protect their investment and protect themselves,” adds Ronk. “Violence comes with the illicit drug.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.