DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Several police officers have responded to an area near the East River Trail in De Pere.

Officers have gathered near the intersection of Tenmile Dr. and Black Earth Dr.

We don’t yet know why they are there, but we’re expecting to get information soon.

Action 2 News will keep you updated.

De Pere Police respond to scene near East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021. (WBAY)

