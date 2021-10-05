Advertisement

De Pere fighting to stay on top of FRCC-North alone

CALEB RINARD, De Pere Senior.
CALEB RINARD, De Pere Senior.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere football has a 6-1 overall record, but they’re undefeated at 5-0 in the FRCC- North.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, the Redbirds are trying to hold on to that top spot in the conference all by themselves.

On Friday they’ll travel to Pulaski who is right on their tail at 4-1, trying to get a share of that conference title.

“We want it for ourselves,” Redbirds senior Caleb Rinard said. “De Pere hasn’t won it in so many years. Bay Port has kind of held that throne for a while. We feel like it’s definitely our turn. We’re definitely showing it on the field.”

“You know anytime these two schools get together it’s going to be a big game,” De Pere head coach Chad Michalkiewicz said. “It’s a big deal, but you have to earn the right to play in big games and both of these teams have done that so far.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
The Unified School District of De Pere Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday,...
Some parents heckle doctor, school board members at De Pere meeting

Latest News

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) waves to the fans as he is carted off the...
Packers face possibility of losing Alexander for long period
Fiserv Forum, Game 3 of the NBA Finals
Bucks to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for fans 15 feet from court
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb reacts to a first down catch during the second half of an NFL...
Rodgers-Cobb connection helps Packers beat Steelers 27-17
WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin's Jason...
On the Clock: Steelers at Packers Reaction