De Pere fighting to stay on top of FRCC-North alone

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere football has a 6-1 overall record, but they’re undefeated at 5-0 in the FRCC- North.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, the Redbirds are trying to hold on to that top spot in the conference all by themselves.

On Friday they’ll travel to Pulaski who is right on their tail at 4-1, trying to get a share of that conference title.

“We want it for ourselves,” Redbirds senior Caleb Rinard said. “De Pere hasn’t won it in so many years. Bay Port has kind of held that throne for a while. We feel like it’s definitely our turn. We’re definitely showing it on the field.”

“You know anytime these two schools get together it’s going to be a big game,” De Pere head coach Chad Michalkiewicz said. “It’s a big deal, but you have to earn the right to play in big games and both of these teams have done that so far.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.