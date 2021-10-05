Crews at scene of fire at Neenah Foundry plant

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple firefighters have responded to a fire at Neenah Foundry Plant 2.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area in the 2100 block of Brooks Ave.

Action 2 News’s Kailin Schumacher reported thick, black smoke, but no flames.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn says the fire started in the basement and spread to the fourth floor. Crews are working on all levels to contain it.

“We do know it was very hot in the basement where crews were working on their bellies in the basement,” Kloehn said.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were called to the scene at about 10 a.m.

