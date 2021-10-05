Coleman man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Marinette County won $1 million with a lottery ticket.

The Wisconsin Lottery says he claimed the top prize in the Ultimate Millions scratch game. The odds of winning it were 1 in 160,000.

Lottery officials didn’t reveal the man’s name, only saying he’s from Coleman.

They sent us a photo of Don Webb, the district manager at the Cougar Shell station on Sunset Ave. in Coleman where the winning scratch-off ticket was sold. Cougar Shell gets a $20,000 prize for selling the ticket.

Cougar Shell owner Kurt Boulanger and his wife own five locations that sell Wisconsin Lottery tickets. He said this is the largest winning ticket they’ve sold.

The Ultimate Millions scratch game started on August 27 with more than 95,000 prizes up for grabs, ranging from $30 to $1 million.

