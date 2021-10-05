Advertisement

Coleman man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

Cougar Shell district manager Don Webb. The Coleman gas station sold a scratch-off lottery...
Cougar Shell district manager Don Webb. The Coleman gas station sold a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million.(Wisconsin Lottery)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLEMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Marinette County won $1 million with a lottery ticket.

The Wisconsin Lottery says he claimed the top prize in the Ultimate Millions scratch game. The odds of winning it were 1 in 160,000.

Lottery officials didn’t reveal the man’s name, only saying he’s from Coleman.

They sent us a photo of Don Webb, the district manager at the Cougar Shell station on Sunset Ave. in Coleman where the winning scratch-off ticket was sold. Cougar Shell gets a $20,000 prize for selling the ticket.

Cougar Shell owner Kurt Boulanger and his wife own five locations that sell Wisconsin Lottery tickets. He said this is the largest winning ticket they’ve sold.

The Ultimate Millions scratch game started on August 27 with more than 95,000 prizes up for grabs, ranging from $30 to $1 million.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Four people are involved in a Geauga County Amish buggy accident.
2 killed, 3 critically injured in Amish buggy crash

Latest News

One of the People's Maps Commission proposals for state Senate districts
INTERVIEW: Drawing Wisconsin’s political lines
Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for lieutenant governor
Mexican food
No liquor license for former Mr. Taco restaurant in Kimberly
Ryan Owens
Republican Owens drops out of Wisconsin attorney general race