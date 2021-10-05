BRIGHTER SKIES TUESDAY AFTERNOON, MORE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Clearing has been a slow go today for our southern counties... but I do expect brighter skies just about everywhere by late this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of dense fog area possible late tonight and into Wednesday morning. This could impact the commute so you may want to at least try to build in some extra time into your schedule Wednesday AM and be sure to check in with the latest WBAY First Alert Forecast.

Showers and even some thunder are possible again Thursday into Friday. And yes, some high school football games could have some wet weather Friday evening. Another cold front Saturday night into Sunday will give us a shot at additional showers and/or storms.

Where is the cold air? It remains bottled up in Canada and Alaska. We have at least another week of balmy fall weather coming our way.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds. Areas of late fog... Could be dense. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and a few storms develop. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and a bit humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 69

