Advertisement

BRIGHTER SKIES TUESDAY AFTERNOON, MORE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clearing has been a slow go today for our southern counties... but I do expect brighter skies just about everywhere by late this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of dense fog area possible late tonight and into Wednesday morning. This could impact the commute so you may want to at least try to build in some extra time into your schedule Wednesday AM and be sure to check in with the latest WBAY First Alert Forecast.

Showers and even some thunder are possible again Thursday into Friday. And yes, some high school football games could have some wet weather Friday evening. Another cold front Saturday night into Sunday will give us a shot at additional showers and/or storms.

Where is the cold air? It remains bottled up in Canada and Alaska. We have at least another week of balmy fall weather coming our way.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds. Areas of late fog... Could be dense. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, otherwise partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers and a few storms develop. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and a bit humid. Maybe a shower NORTH? HIGH: 77 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 74 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Cooler. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Mendez-Ramos, red Ford Fusion car
Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle
crash
Teen killed in motorcycle crash was Kimberly senior
Brown County Drug Task Force investigators seized more than 200 grams of fentanyl during a bust...
Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Generic image of crash scene
Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Latest News

October 5 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decreasing clouds
First Alert Weather
DECREASING CLOUDS... DENSE FOG POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT
October 5 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds early
First Alert Weather
A LITTLE WARMER WITH SOME MID-WEEK SUNSHINE