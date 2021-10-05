Advertisement

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary receives $150,000 from Oneida Nation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay was presented with a $150,000 donation by the Oneida Nation Tuesday.

The donation as part of the cooperative governments agreement the Oneida Nation signed with the City of Green Bay earlier this year.

The sanctuary’s superintendent says donations like this help the sanctuary continue to care for animals and educate the public for free.

“We are a free, community park open every day, so donations like this are incredibly important. These go to support our wildlife rehab program and some things like that, and all these animal that are here came to us unable to be released back into the wild. So this is a good place, a permanent home for them, but this also lets the students and the community get up close to these animals, a whole new appreciation and kind of foster that next generation of environmentalists,” superintendent Steve Lakatos said.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is currently celebrating 85 years of helping injured animals.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

