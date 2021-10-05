Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cars, emissions and urban gardens

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cars release a lot of CO2 and H2O. Urban gardens need a lot of CO2 and H2O. Researchers at Texas A&M put 2 and 2 together.

Two byproducts of an automobile’s internal combustion engine are carbon dioxide and water -- and with an estimated 1.4 billion automobiles in use around the world, there’s a lot of it, which contributes to global warming, which is a topic for another day.

Brad’s interested in research at Texas A&M University looking to capture those byproducts and use it in vertical gardens in urban centers and help feed the world.

How it would work, and how soon we could see it working, in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

