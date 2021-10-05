3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Flying microchips

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What is computers could fly? Scientists have developed one that can. Based on some of nature’s designs, they’ve created a solar-charged printed circuit that floats on air currents like dandelion seeds and whirlybirds (a.k.a. maple tree) seeds.

Brad Spakowitz discusses the possible uses for these flying microchips.

Plus, a disturbing report that our planet is a bit less populated, and some exciting news about actor William Shatner (a.k.a., Star Trek’s Capt. James T. Kirk) who wants to be the oldest person to fly in space.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.