3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Flying microchips

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - What is computers could fly? Scientists have developed one that can. Based on some of nature’s designs, they’ve created a solar-charged printed circuit that floats on air currents like dandelion seeds and whirlybirds (a.k.a. maple tree) seeds.

Brad Spakowitz discusses the possible uses for these flying microchips.

Plus, a disturbing report that our planet is a bit less populated, and some exciting news about actor William Shatner (a.k.a., Star Trek’s Capt. James T. Kirk) who wants to be the oldest person to fly in space.

