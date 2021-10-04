Wisconsin DNR sets fall wolf hunt quota at 130

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The statewide quota for Wisconsin’s 2021 fall wolf season has been set at 130, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday.

“The Department set an objective of no significant population change based on the consideration of all of the relevant factors set forth in statutes and in our administrative code and asked agency scientists to determine a quota to meet this objective using the best available science. Prior to setting the quota, there was an extensive public input period followed by thorough review of the information gathered,” reads a statement on the DNR website.

Hunters and trappers must have a license through the state. They will be allowed to harvest 74 wolves within six zones.

The Ojibwe Tribe, which has treaty rights, will be allowed to harvest 56 wolves.

The state is using a 5:1 ratio to allow 370 people to apply for a wolf hunting license. The DNR will notify the successful applicants on Oct. 25, 2021. That’s when licenses will go on sale. A license costs $49 for residents and $251 for non-residents.

The wolf season is set for Nov. 6-= Feb. 28 or until harvest zones are closed.

The season could be impacted by a federal legal challenge filed by Six Chippewa tribes. They’re seeking to block the hunt because they believe the harvest quotas are not based on science.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction will be held Oct. 29.

