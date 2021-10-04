Advertisement

Wisconsin DMV releases new special license plate options

The Wisconsin DMV announced new special plates Monday.
The Wisconsin DMV announced new special plates Monday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin drivers can choose two new license plate options Monday, the state Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced.

The first option recognizes Elkhart Lake’s Road America, the four-mile, 14-circuit race course that holds over 500 events each season. The plate can be ordered for a $15 issuance fee.

The second plate, honoring the nonprofit Versiti, is meant to raise awareness for blood health. The organization works to improve patient outcomes through donations, innovation in science and medicine.

The DMV noted there is no donation fee associated with either plate and all Wisconsin drivers can apply for them.

The regular registration fee also applies and plates can be personalized for an extra $15 per year.

