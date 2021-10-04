Three charged when investigators find young kids in home with pounds of meth, cocaine, fentanyl, guns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County investigators say they discovered guns, cash and large amounts of meth, cocaine and fentanyl, some of it hidden in a soda can and shoe box, following a drug bust at a house in Green Bay.

The street value of the illegal drugs totals nearly $140,000.

Investigators also say there were young children living in the home where some of the drug deals were taking place.

Howard Edwards, 42, Angela Sanders, 28, and Michael Dotson, 46, now face a lengthy list of drug-related charges in connection to the bust at a home on Harvey Street on September 28.

The Brown County Drug Task Force says it seized nearly two pounds of meth, more than a half-pound of cocaine and 207 grams of fentanyl.

Investigators say more than half of all the fentanyl they’ve so far seized in 2021 came during this one bust.

Court records indicate Edwards was leading the operation, and three times in September, sold drugs to an informant working with the Brown County Drug Task Force.

After the third buy, a Green Bay police officer was told to make a traffic stop to arrest Edwards, but court records state before the officer could even activate his emergency lights Edwards accelerated at a high rate of speed and ran a red light, causing a traffic collision with multiple vehicles.

Court records say Edwards climbed out through the sunroof and took off running but was quickly caught.

In the meantime, more drug investigators were watching the home where Edwards lived with Dotson, Sanders and two children, ages 5 and 6, noticing what they described as short term traffic and said Dotson was conducting counter-surveillance.

Court records indicate as investigators were about to execute a search warrant, they spotted Dotson walking away but stopped him because he smelled like marijuana.

They say he immediately became argumentative, shouted angrily and accused police of violating his rights.

Once inside a police squad car, investigators say Dotson continued yelling, saying he “whistled, clicked his mouth, whispered and barked, immaturely harassing” the police K9, causing the dog to become frustrated in her kennel. He’s now also charged with harassing a police animal.

When investigators finally got inside the Harvey Street home during the search warrant, they say they found small bags of crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl hidden inside a 7UP can, plus more illegal drugs sitting on the kitchen counter, above cabinets and in a shoe box, among other places.

Investigators also say they found several handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in multiple places, including a safe in a crawl space inside the home.

Sanders told police she and her child had had just moved here from Arizona less than two weeks earlier and said she saw someone use cocaine in the kitchen three times but denied any knowledge of drug sales from the home.

Sanders was released on a $2,000 cash bond.

Dotson has been released on a $7,500 signature bond.

Monday afternoon, a court commissioner ordered Edwards held on a $25,000 cash bond, citing a lengthy criminal history in other states, dating back to the 1990s.

All three people are due back in court in later October or early November.

