Third student killed in Middleton crash attended Madison West

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third person killed in Saturday’s triple-fatal crash in Middleton attended Madison West High School, the Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed Monday morning. Previously, the student was only identified as at former Middleton High School student.

The other two people killed in the wreck went to the latter school. Its principal, Peg Shoemaker, had stated that Sunday in a letter to families that was also signed by CSCS High School principal Jill Gutner.

The fiery crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. along Karls Road, just south of W. Mineral Point Road, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday morning. The rear end of the students’ vehicle was struck by an eastbound driver and sent into a farm field where it was consumed by flames.

Middleton fiery crash (WMTV)

All three students were pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office continued. The driver of the other vehicle went into a ditch and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The names of all three students have not been confirmed at this time and NBC15 News is not identifying them at this time out of respect for the families. The name of the driver has not been released as well.

The wreck, which shut down W. Mineral Point Road, for seven hours, remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.