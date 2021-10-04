Police identify victim of Green Bay homicide, search continues for suspect, vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have released the name of the man found dead at a trail near the campus of UW-Green Bay.

The victim has been identified as Jason Mendez-Ramos, 36, Ashwaubenon. Police say he was a victim of a homicide, but they have not released details on the cause of death.

Police are looking for Jason’s vehicle. It’s a red, 2010 Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AMJ-2523. Police have entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center database.

Police say there’s no known connection between the crime and the campus.

If you have information, call police at 920-448-3201. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit this website: http://www.432stop.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=783&

On Sept. 28, police were called to the area of Champeau Road and Sussex Road on the border of the campus and city property for a suspicious situation. A small fire led to the discovery of a body at the entrance of the trail system near UWGB.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and they don’t believe there is any danger to the public or the neighborhood. There’s been no information released on a possible suspect or person of interest.

“We know someone came here, did this and left the area,” said Capt. Ben Allen, Green Bay Police Department.

Green Bay Police and Ashwaubenon Public Safety worked closely with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory to identify Mendez-Ramos.

