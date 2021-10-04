MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY, BRIGHTER NEXT FEW DAYS

Some mist or drizzle will remain possible today but the big story overall is the continued cloudy and dreary conditions. Highs today will generally be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 50s tonight.

Sunshine should gradually return tomorrow and last through the midweek. High temperatures will be mainly in the lower 70s over the next several days. We’ll have some more showers and a few thunderstorms to dodge late Thursday and into Friday, with another rain chance during the weekend with passing cold front.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Mist and drizzle. Humid for October. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Slightly warmer, but not as humid. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Late thundershowers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: A chance of early thunder, then clearing and breezy. HIGH: 71

