Microsoft president visits Titletown to recruit in the cyber workforce

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has been reporting on the consequences of a nationwide worker shortage. Some experts think part of the problem is that more people want to work from home. However, what does that mean when it comes to not having enough people in the cyber workforce?

The president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, visited Titletown Tech Monday, October 4, with Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) to have a discussion about technology recruiting efforts.

“I feel like we live in a world where talent is everywhere but the opportunity is not equally distributed,” Smith shared. “Part of what it takes to create better opportunity more broadly is to give people access to technology.”

Besides increasing access to computers and broadband internet in Northeast Wisconsin, Smith recognized that giving people skills in cyber security is also key -- especially when it comes to protecting personal and federal information.

“When I was in uniform I spent most of my time thinking about adversaries, be they terrorist groups or nation states were trying to penetrate our systems,” Rep. Gallagher said. “I had my own wake up call in 2015 when the Office of Personnel Management was hacked by the Chinese. I got a notification along with 20 million other people, including military, veterans, as well as civilians and government officials, saying that you know our records had been compromised.”

Rep. Gallagher said during Monday’s meeting that while the government may not be able to compete with the kind of salaries Microsoft can offer, it can compete on mission. A collaborative and protective technological energy that can be felt at Titletown Tech. As we’ve reported, Titletown Tech was spearheaded by the Packers CEO Mark Murphy and Microsoft’s Smith, who is an Appleton native.

“[Titletown Tech] really is kind of an outgrowth of their vision for ways to create an ecosystem really focused on digital innovation and entrepreneurship,” Titletown Tech managing director, Craig Dickman, said. “Plus, connecting different aspects of the community to really start building this as the region that’s really exceptional and leading in areas in the digital space.”

