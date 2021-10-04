Advertisement

A LITTLE WARMER WITH SOME MID-WEEK SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lows will dip into the 50s tonight with mostly cloudy skies. While a stray, light rain shower is possible; most of us will be dry. Patchy fog could develop late. Look for a mostly cloudy start to Tuesday, but clouds should diminish through the day. Highs will get to around 70 degrees.

Wednesday should be a couple degrees warmer with a mix of sun and clouds and a light east wind. Clouds will thicken back up on Thursday as our next weathermaker approaches. Low pressure will move in from the south late this week... bringing with it a chance for showers, possibly a few t’storms.

Rain will develop during the day Thursday with scattered showers remaining possible throughout the day Friday. While severe weather is not expected, thunderstorms are possible. Highs to end the work week should be in the lower 70s.

Saturday is likely dry, but mostly cloudy. It should be warmer with highs getting into the mid 70s... it may feel slightly humid as well. A break from steadier rain will be short-lived this weekend as another round of rain/storms should push through on Saturday night into Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TUESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Slightly warmer, but not as humid. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. PM showers develop. HIGH: 71 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Thunder? HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer. Turning breezy. Stray shower? HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Breezy and partly cloudy with scattered storms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated PM showers. A little cooler, but seasonably warm. HIGH: 68

