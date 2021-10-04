Advertisement

Governor Evers visits Fond du Lac Main Street Bounceback Grant recipients

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Governor Tony Evers and The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is on a mission to help local business owners fill Main Street store fronts.

Monday the Governor made a trip to Fond du Lac to see the progress that’s been helped by the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

Through the program the state provides $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into a vacant commercial space.

“Frankly, its not a lot of money, but it’s enough to get people started. And across the state we have empty store fronts and filling those up again is really important,” Governor Evers said.

The new Twisted Thread quilting shop and Cellar District restaurant , both of which opened at the end of September, are just two of 5 businesses on Fond du Lac’s Main Street to take advantage of the grant program. Evers visited the two businesses today and met with store owners.

“Its outstanding to be honest with you. the type of energy these businesses are bringing to not only to their businesses but their community is really really important,” Governor Evers said.

Katie Anhalt with the Twisted Thread said without the grant, she would have struggled to make her dream come true.

“It’s fantastic. To have this support is wonderful, because it’s super scary to start something new. I really wanted to be here so this is wonderful that it’s happening. This is a dream come true,” Anhalt said.

Governor Tony Evers announced in April that $50 million of the state’s share of the American Recovery Plan Act would create the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

The program is open to businesses that started after Jan. 1, 2021, as well as existing businesses that are looking to move to a new location or expand their operation.

Funds are available until June 30, 2022, and applications open on Aug. 9.

More information on the program and details on how to apply can be found on the WEDC’s website..

