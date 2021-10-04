Advertisement

Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a Keshena man Sunday, according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver has been booked on a homicide charge.

At about 11:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road V and County Road U in the Township of Underhill.

Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling west on County Road U when it failed to stop at the intersection, entered a west ditch, and hit several trees.

The passenger, a 54-year-old Keshena man, was trapped in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver, a 54-year-old Gillett man, was found standing in the road. He was taken to the Oconto County Jail and booked on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating After Revocation.

No names were released.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
WITI
11-year-old fatally shot in car, 5-year-old wounded
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
VOTE: 3 local companies move up in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation

Latest News

A memorial honoring the three students killed in Saturday night's crash.
Third student killed in Middleton crash attended Madison West
October 4 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Damp and humid
WITI Fox 6 2016
11-year-old girl fatally shot, 5-year-old injured
October 4 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild fall weather