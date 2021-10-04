Gillett man booked on homicide charge after fatal crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that killed a Keshena man Sunday, according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver has been booked on a homicide charge.

At about 11:11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road V and County Road U in the Township of Underhill.

Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling west on County Road U when it failed to stop at the intersection, entered a west ditch, and hit several trees.

The passenger, a 54-year-old Keshena man, was trapped in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The driver, a 54-year-old Gillett man, was found standing in the road. He was taken to the Oconto County Jail and booked on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Operating After Revocation.

No names were released.

