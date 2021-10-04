Frosty’s Festival of Lights celebrates Halloween

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frosty’s Festival of Lights is ready to go in Manitowoc.

The annual holiday light display is located at 1434 Daisy Dr. Right now, the display is celebrating all things Halloween.

Spectators can tune to 89.7 FM to listen to music that matches up with the lights.

Manitowoc Police will be collecting donations for Shop with a Cop. Officers give local families presents during the Christmas season.

DAYS AND TIMES

Sunday-Thursday: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6:30-10:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.