Advertisement

Frosty’s Festival of Lights celebrates Halloween

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frosty’s Festival of Lights is ready to go in Manitowoc.

The annual holiday light display is located at 1434 Daisy Dr. Right now, the display is celebrating all things Halloween.

Spectators can tune to 89.7 FM to listen to music that matches up with the lights.

Manitowoc Police will be collecting donations for Shop with a Cop. Officers give local families presents during the Christmas season.

DAYS AND TIMES

Sunday-Thursday: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6:30-10:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middleton fiery crash
Three killed in fiery crash linked to Middleton High; two were students
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
WITI
11-year-old fatally shot in car, 5-year-old wounded
VOTE: 3 local companies move up in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin competition
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month Kathryn Bracho
Action 2 News team celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
October 2 Birthday Club
October 2 Birthday Club
Bellin Women's Half Marathon and 5K 2021 logo
Excitement “picks up” for Bellin Women’s Half-marathon/5K
October 1 Birthday Club
October 1 Birthday Club