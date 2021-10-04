DAMP & HUMID IN OCTOBER, WITH PLENTY OF CLOUDS

Some mist or drizzle is possible at times today, especially during the morning. While slow moving low pressure is swirling away from us, there’s plenty of lingering moisture which will keep some gentle precipitation around. Otherwise, skies will stay mostly cloudy to overcast today and tonight.

We’ll also get a breezy northeast wind today around the back side of our departing weathermaker. Normally, this would pump in some cooler and drier air. But unfortunately, it won’t... It looks like it’s going to stay damp and a bit humid through tonight. It’s a bit odd how it looks like fall with our leaves changing color, but the sticky air makes it still feel like it’s summer outside.

Sunshine should gradually return tomorrow and last through the midweek. High temperatures will be mainly in the lower 70s over the next several days. We’ll have some more showers and a few thunderstorms to dodge late Thursday and into Friday, with another rain chance during the week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

AREAS OF FOG

TODAY: NE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Plenty of clouds. Mist and drizzle. Humid for October. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower? Patchy fog late. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Slightly warmer, but not as humid. HIGH: 72 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Late thundershowers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: A chance of early thunder, then clearing and breezy. HIGH: 71

