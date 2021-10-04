Cyclist’s legacy of helping others lives on after his tragic death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a Manawa native is carrying on his legacy of helping others following his tragic death last week in Utah.

As coach of a youth biking team in Flagstaff, Arizona, Tyler Droeger had seen enough says his aunt, Jenny Whitefield.

So he began a journey this past summer to raise awareness of hunger in the Navajo Nation and to raise money for a mountain biking scholarship for Navajo students.

“Him living out there and just seeing the need, that somebody needed to bring attention to this cause,” explains Whitefield.

Tyler launched a GoFundMe page and began a 4,000 mile bike ride across the Southwest.

“That was Tyler, he just, he was really just quite a kid, everything he did he jumped in both feet and he just did it,” says Whitefield.

Tragically, Tyler was killed last Wednesday afternoon, in Utah, when a passing SUV drifted off the road and struck his bike, sending him off the shoulder of the road and into a rocky ravine.

Tyler, just 27 years old, died at the scene.

“We were in total shock, I couldn’t even believe that that happened, somebody going out to do such a great thing for other people and then something like this so tragic happen,” says Whitefield.

At the time of his death, Tyler’s GoFundMe page had reached $1,600 toward his $4,000 goal.

Now, it has soared past $13,000 as more people learn about Tyler and his compassion for others.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/willbike4food

“All the amazing comments that people are putting on there and I don’t want to say it makes it easier because it doesn’t, but in a way it makes you smile,” says Whitefield.

