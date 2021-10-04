Advertisement

On the Clock: Steelers at Packers Reaction

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Sunday’s Steelers at Packers game.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Aaron Rodgers: QB vs. GM

• Do Packers have enough depth?

• Trade Deadline: Does Green Bay need to make a move?

• Road Warriors: Packers hit the road for four of next five.

• What I Heard

• Ad-libs: Mason Crosby, Big Ben, Eric Stokes

On the Clock panel on Action 2 Sports Sunday Sports Night/Cover 2
On the Clock: Packers-Steelers edition
Packers fans tailgate in the rain
Packers fans aren't fair-weather fans
