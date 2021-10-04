On the Clock: Steelers at Packers Reaction
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Sunday’s Steelers at Packers game.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• Aaron Rodgers: QB vs. GM
• Do Packers have enough depth?
• Trade Deadline: Does Green Bay need to make a move?
• Road Warriors: Packers hit the road for four of next five.
• What I Heard
• Ad-libs: Mason Crosby, Big Ben, Eric Stokes
