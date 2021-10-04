Bucks to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test for fans 15 feet from court

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Bucks will require fans seated within 15 feet of court to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test to get into Fiserv Forum.

The move is in accordance with an NBA league-wide mandate.

This impacts fans in rows AAA, BBB, CCC, DDD.

The courtside fans will also be required to wear masks in their seats.

Fans must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the game.

These fans will also be required to wear face masks while in their seats.

Proof of vaccination includes a vaccine card or a photo of the front and back of a vaccine card.

Fans can show an electronic copy or paper copy of the negative test result.

“While COVID-19 vaccinations, negative tests and face masks are not required for fans sitting beyond the four rows of courtside seats, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum, in adherence with the Milwaukee Health Department, strongly advise everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors with people outside of their household,” reads a statement from the team.

