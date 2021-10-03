Advertisement

Three killed in fiery Middleton car crash

The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time.
Middleton fiery crash
Middleton fiery crash(WMTV)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Saturday night three people were killed in a fiery car crash in Middleton, south of Mineral Point Rd.

Early investigation shows the vehicle containing the three killed was struck from behind by another vehicle causing them to drive off the road into a farm field nearby.

The vehicle in the farm field became fully engulfed with fire. The three people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle ended up west of Mineral Point Rd. in a ditch. The one person in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Middleton Fire and EMS, and Madison Fire all responded to the crash, which caused the Mineral Point Road to be closed for around seven hours.

The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Michigan
Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation
Carolanah Schenk
Teen accused of fatally shooting Fitchburg child released from juvenile reception center
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

Latest News

Cyber-thieves price list
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: What your password is worth
Passwords and Cyber Security
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Log-ins, passwords most valuable to cyber thieves
Jerry Kramer
“You Can If You Will: The Jerry Kramer Story” premiers Saturday
Roy Eugene Cheesman
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 91-year-old Illinois man