UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing 91-year-old Illinois man

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A silver alert has been canceled for a missing Illinois man Saturday night.

Authorities say he has been found safe.

***previous story below****

The DeKalb Police Department is looking for 91-year-old Roy Eugene Cheesman from Jo Daviess County, IL. He is a white man, 5′10″ and 165 pounds.

At 4.47 p.m. Saturday, DeKalb Police Department was notified that Cheesman had been missing. He was supposed to be in DeKalb at 1:30 p.m. Police checked his address and were told that ‘he was reported as a driving complaint.’

Authorities say he asked someone how to get to Route 20. When Cheesman was told he was in Wisconsin, she seemed confused about it. A citizen pulled over to call 911 for help, but Cheesman continued to drive northwest on 90/94 in DeForest.

Authorities say he may have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

He is described as having blue eyes, grey hair that is combed to one side and he is missing his ‘right little finger.’

Police say he was last seen wearing a tan dress shirt and tan pants on County Road V. in DeForest.

Authorities say he is driving a 2016 burgundy Ford Focus with the Illinois license plate number RW5451. The vehicle has a 3in x 3 in. ACL sticker on the windshield near the driver.

If you’ve seen Cheesman, you are asked to call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.