Advertisement

REAL-TIME BLOG: Packers host Steelers

(Oh yeah... a reminder to the Steelers...) In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers'...
(Oh yeah... a reminder to the Steelers...) In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, right, and Clay Matthews celebrate after the Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas. Rodgers was named most valuable player of the game. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 P.M.

It’s the first time the Steelers visited Lambeau Field since 2013 and the earliest these two teams met in a season since 1992. Surprisingly, it’s Aaron Rodgers’s first game against the Steelers since his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLV, even though the teams have met since then. Read Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.

Hey, don’t we know this guy?

We were also happy to read this from the Green Bay Packers after Aaron Jones nearly lost his father’s cremains that he keeps in a football-shaped pendant close to his heart (see our report last month).

You can watch the game on CBS Sports or DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. You can listen to the game on Packers Radio Network stations or SiriusXM satellite radio.

Check back or refresh this page for updates throughout the game from the Action 2 Sports team and our Packers pundits from Cover 2′s popular “On the Clock.”

We’ll also have game analysis Sunday night on Cover 2 following the 10 P.M.. newscast.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Michigan
Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation
Carolanah Schenk
Teen accused of fatally shooting Fitchburg child released from juvenile reception center
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gestures as he jogs off the field after the...
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Steelers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
Reports: Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith out after back surgery
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) sets up for a play during the second half...
Packers makeshift offensive line having success