REAL-TIME BLOG: Packers host Steelers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 P.M.
It’s the first time the Steelers visited Lambeau Field since 2013 and the earliest these two teams met in a season since 1992. Surprisingly, it’s Aaron Rodgers’s first game against the Steelers since his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLV, even though the teams have met since then. Read Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.
Hey, don’t we know this guy?
We were also happy to read this from the Green Bay Packers after Aaron Jones nearly lost his father’s cremains that he keeps in a football-shaped pendant close to his heart (see our report last month).
You can watch the game on CBS Sports or DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. You can listen to the game on Packers Radio Network stations or SiriusXM satellite radio.
