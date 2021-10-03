REAL-TIME BLOG: Packers host Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 2-1 Green Bay Packers host the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 P.M.

It’s the first time the Steelers visited Lambeau Field since 2013 and the earliest these two teams met in a season since 1992. Surprisingly, it’s Aaron Rodgers’s first game against the Steelers since his MVP performance in Super Bowl XLV, even though the teams have met since then. Read Dave Schroeder’s Fast 5 Pack Facts.

Here's something interesting: Aaron Rodgers has nine straight games with fewer than 300 passing yards -- the second-longest streak of career (he once had 12 straight from 2015-16). His last 300-yard game was in Week 11 last year in the OT loss to the Colts. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the Steelers have allowed one 300-yard passer the past two seasons, the fewest of any team during that span. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 3, 2021

Hey, don’t we know this guy?

We were also happy to read this from the Green Bay Packers after Aaron Jones nearly lost his father’s cremains that he keeps in a football-shaped pendant close to his heart (see our report last month).

#Packers equipment manager Red Batty built a pocket in @Showtyme_33’s jersey to hold the pendent containing his father’s ashes. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kVQaLE1QJ3 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 3, 2021

Don’t think any visiting team ever has more fans at Lambeau than the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/3mk0bMumYT — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 3, 2021

