Packers fans brave rain to tailgate and cheer against Pittsburgh Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Despite today’s overcast conditions, Packers fans excitedly welcomed home their team after last week’s thrilling but narrow victory in San Francisco. The 30-28 win over the 49ers mixed with the rain set quite the scene at Lambeau Field for the players as well as those wearing green and gold just outside its walls.

“Rain or shine, we are die hard Packers fans,” Jonathan Kong, a tailgating Packers fan from Green Bay emphasized. “We’re out in any weather, it’s not going to stop us.”

As some Pittsburgh Steelers fans set up their own camp Sunday morning, October 3, across the street from Lambeau Field, Packers supporters were optimistic about their chances. Especially, after a dramatic finish on the West Coast just seven days earlier.

“Last week was awesome,” Kong said. “This week, I predict another win. Pittsburgh is good but we’ll take them.”

“Definitely excitement from the last game,” a Packers fan from Louisville, KY out in one of Lambeau’s parking lots, Matt Kendall, shared. “I think we’re hopeful that they’ll win. We have one Steelers fan with us. I’m sure he’ll have a good time and be upset in the end. But that’s okay - we’re fine with that.”

When you have an annual reunion tailgate like Kendall’s right outside Lambeau Field for nearly two decades, you seemingly don’t let the stormy clouds bother you.

“We’re prepared,” Kendall said. “We’ve been actually doing this core group trip for about 20 years. So, we kind of know what we’re doing.”

Kendall and his tailgating buddies named their annual gathering, the “Zing Boom Tararrel Tailgate” in reference to the “Roll Out the Barrel” song played at Packers home games. This group of college friends from Xavier University now call Green Bay, Louisville, and Cincinnati, OH home.

For these football fans who live near Cincinnati, it begs the question why they didn’t wait till the Packers take on the Bengals next Sunday, October 10 at 12:00 pm CST.

“We came here this week because it’s more about being here and having the experience of being at Lambeau Field,” Kendall emphasized. “It’s great to see a game somewhere else. We do that from time to time but it’s all about being here.”

The uniqueness of grilling burgers, brats, and steaks at Lambeau Field can only be amplified by actually tailgating out of the back of a paint truck. An unorthodox but enjoyable experience for customers of the Sherwin-Williams Company. A memorable tailgate the Green Bay district sales manager for Sherwin-Williams, Nathan Scholz, said they’ve been offering for about nine years.

“We have a generator so we can have heaters when it gets cold,” Scholz explained. “We have a crock pot to keep the food warm.” In the back of their paint truck, you will find, “the T.V. just because we have these late games and we can let our customers enjoy.”

