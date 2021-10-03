MORNING DENSE FOG NORTH... AND ALSO A CHANCE OF T’SHOWERS

Our Sunday starts off with areas of dense fog across the Northwoods. Visibility may be as low as 1/4th of a mile, so drivers should be prepared for poor driving conditions through the mid-morning. Otherwise, with an area of low pressure slowly swirling over Lake Michigan, we will see mostly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. While severe weather is NOT expected, a couple of these spotty storms may have lightning and brief downpours. Fans who plan on going to today’s Packers-Steelers game should plan on a 50-50 chance of rain during the game.

While it won’t be as warm as yesterday, temperatures will still be nearly 10 degrees warmer than average for early October. Most of our highs will be in the lower-half of the 70s, with upper 60s across northern Wisconsin. That may not be all that hot, but it is going to feel humid, with plenty of moisture around to produce that fog and fuel any clusters of showers and thunderstorms.

As this weathermaker wobbles away, we’ll see fewer showers around tomorrow, followed by dry weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, this upcoming work-week still looks warmer than typical for this time of year. In fact, early indications suggest we may climb back into the upper half of the 70s heading into next weekend... While our fall foliage is starting to expand, true autumn “sweater weather” is put on hold with these toasty temperatures.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Humid in the evening, with some fog late. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. Cooler and turning breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. HIGH: 69 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Broken clouds and some fog. Scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm for October. HIGH: 76

