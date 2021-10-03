Gamblers lose home opener 7-1
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Gamblers lose their home opener 7-1 to the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Green Bay’s only goal came just seven minutes into the game, scored by Nicholas VanTassell.
The celebration that followed was a tradition for the Gamblers: Teddy Bear Toss.
Fans tossed their stuffed animals onto the ice after the goal. The team will donate them to local charities.
The Gamblers are now 1-2 on the season.
