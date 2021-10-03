Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers vs. Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (2-1) get set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 pm, it’s time to get in the know and ready to go with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Rodgers vs. Steelers: This will remarkably be Aaron Rodgers’ first game against the Steelers since Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago. The last 2 times that Green Bay and Pittsburgh have gotten together, Rodgers was out healing from broken collarbones. Rodgers and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger have combined to make 469 NFL starts, yet have gone against each other only twice.

#2 Packers Pass Rush: With news on Friday that defensive leader Za’Darius Smith underwent back surgery this week it is imperative that the Packers’ other pass rushers continue to make their presence felt on the field. After an absent effort in the opener (1 QB hit, 0 sacks), the defense has been an ascending unit with more hits and sacks each successive week. Last week at San Francisco the Packers had 11 QB hits and 4 sacks in the win. And Pittsburgh looks vulnerable in pass protection. Big Ben is nursing a pectoral injury and has already been sacked 8 times this season. He is on pace to endure more sacks than he has in any season since 2009.

#3 T.J. Watt returns: Former Badgers and Wisconsin native T.J. Watt returns to the state and returns to the lineup in this game. He missed the Steelers loss to the Bengals last week with a groin injury but has been cleared to play at Lambeau Field. The Packers, of course, were in position to draft Watt in 2017. Green Bay held the #29 pick, but Ted Thompson traded back to #33. The Steelers took Watt at #30 and Green Bay wound up with CB Kevin King as their first draft selection that season.

#4 Series Summary: The Steelers have won 5 straight regular season meetings with the Packers. But Green Bay of course came out on top in the Super Bowl showdown following the 2010 season.

#5 Rough stretch awaits: The Packers are 14-2 in regular season home games under Matt LaFleur and they need to make sure that Lambeau love continues here as Green Bay is about to go on the road for 4 of the next 5 weeks. The upcoming stretch goes: @ CIN, @ CHI, vs. WSH, @ AZ, @ KC

Prediction: Packers 34, Steelers 24

