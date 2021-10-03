CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Log-ins, passwords most valuable to cyber thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminals are constantly changing methods to steal your personal information online. The National Cybersecurity Alliance held a webinar this week to talk about what they’re hunting for in a hack.

“What we’re seeing, in terms of cyber attacks, they want access to corporate systems. Mom and Pop organizations. Large companies. It doesn’t matter what size. They want things, information that they can monetize. They can sell it. And that is, today, primarily two things: your log-in and your password,” says James Lee, Identity Theft Resource Center.

Lee uncovered how much money your information is worth on the dark web.

“We’re trained to think, almost at this point, to think of the thing I most have to protect most in the world is my social security number, when as you can see here on this price list--this comes from one of the identity marketplaces that identity thieves use--the social security number is the least valuable piece of information that they sell today. Your Gmail is far more valuable than your social security number,” says Lee.

The average price for a social security number is $2. A hacked Gmail account goes for $80.

An IBM survey found people have created an average of 15 new online accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighty-two percent reuse passwords for those accounts.

Don’t reuse. If one account gets hacked, the others are vulnerable.

ONLINE SAFETY TIPS: https://staysafeonline.org/

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Consumer First Alert will keep you updated on the latest cyber threats.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.