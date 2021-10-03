CLOUDS & SHOWERS LINGER INTO MONDAY

Areas of clouds and showers will continue tonight and into Monday as our area remains on the backside of a low pressure system moving into Michigan. Lows tonight should generally range from 50-60° and highs Monday look to range from 65-70°.

Fairly quiet weather should win out for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure briefly nudges back in. Highs and lows stay above normal... meaning more 70s in the day and more 50s at night.

Disturbed weather in the form of clouds and showers is likely Thursday into Friday with a system swinging out of the Deep South. Our next cold front is expected Saturday or Sunday. More showers and/or storms are possible with that.

In the big picture, above averages temperatures are expected to last at least through the middle of the month. No new frosts or freezes will occur over the coming week.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with some lingering showers. Areas of patchy dense fog possible. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. A bit breezy at times. HIGH: 68 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 70 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers develop. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 71 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Unseasonably warm. A shower or storm is possible. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 72

