Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in S.C.

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is pictured on the right.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Saturday, Oct. 2, and was originally believed to be a runaway.

WBTV reported that a ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence.

No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina.

Emergency services crews are still in the area conducting an active search.

If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Michigan
Fishermen rescue woman from Lake Michigan off Algoma
Brown County Jail photo
“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation
Carolanah Schenk
Teen accused of fatally shooting Fitchburg child released from juvenile reception center
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. ...
Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates after catching a...
Packers place WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on injured reserve

Latest News

Packers fans head to Lambeau Field in the rain
Packers fans are all-weather fans
(Oh yeah... a reminder to the Steelers...) In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers'...
BLOG: Packers vs. Steelers
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
The uniqueness of grilling burgers, brats, and steaks at Lambeau Field can only be amplified by...
Packers fans brave rain to tailgate and cheer against Pittsburgh Steelers