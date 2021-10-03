Advertisement

11-year-old fatally shot in car, 5-year-old wounded

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) - An 11-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Milwaukee.

Police say the girls were in a car with family members about 9 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle approached and gunshots were fired, striking the children.

The family drove to a nearby police station where officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived and the children were transported to the hospital. The older girl suffered fatal injuries and the younger girl is in stable condition.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case. 

