SOME WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

Unseasonably warm and humid air will remain in place as we start the weekend. Highs today will be well into the 70s with dew point values well into the 60s. Some showers and storms are possible today with the rain chance at about 30-40%. It won’t be an all day washout or anything but there could be some rain around at any point.

Additional showers, and perhaps some thunder showers, are likely on Sunday as we get on the backside of the area of low pressure swirling slowly through the region. Pack a poncho to be on the safe side if you will be out tailgating or attending the Packers game at Lambeau. Temperatures should remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The coming work week is also shaping up to be mild with temperatures generally at or above normal. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s should be common. We look to remain dry through the middle of the week with some showers sneaking back in by Thursday or Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Unseasonably warm and Humid. Scattered showers and a few storms possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Additional showers are likely with some rumbles of thunder possible. HIGH: 70 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Some lingering showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 555

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 72

