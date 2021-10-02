Advertisement

“Ringleader” convicted in large-scale Green Bay drug investigation

Brown County Jail photo
Brown County Jail photo(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The so-called ringleader of a large-scale Green Bay drug operation has been convicted.

On Sept. 30, Ruben Ortiz appeared before a federal judge to plead guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth and Marijuana.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Ortiz was part of a group arrested and charged in a years-long investigation. In June 2019, law enforcement executed arrest warrants and search warrants in Green Bay. An indictment obtained by Action 2 News stated investigators found 1 kilogram of heroin mixed with another substance; 5 kilograms of cocaine mixed with another substance; 28 grams of crack cocaine; more than 400 grams of fentanyl; 50 grams of meth mixed with another substance; and a marijuana mixed with another substance.

Seized weapons include handguns, rifles and shotguns.

Officers found 480 grams of fentanyl “that was intended to be sold by members of the conspiracy,” reads a statement from federal prosecutors. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that has been tied to numerous drug overdose deaths across the country.

