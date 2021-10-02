RAIN POSSIBLE FOR PACKERS GAME

Weather concern #1: The sticky air in place across the region could lead to areas of fog tonight and into the start of Sunday. Some fog could be locally dense.

Weather concern #2: An area of low pressure swirling slowly through the region will keep alive the chances for showers and some spotty non-severe thunder tonight and into Sunday. While not a washout, fans headed to Lambeau Field should be prepared for at least some rain. It will not be as warm Sunday with high temperatures in the 60s to around 70. Late afternoon winds could be a bit gusty at times.

Some showers will linger Sunday night and into the early part of Monday... But the BIG weather news will be temperatures next week - Still averaging above normal.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

MONDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Spotty showers, a rumble of thunder. AREAS OF FOG. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Morning fog. Mostly cloudy. Additional showers are likely with some rumbles of thunder possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Some lingering showers. Some sunny breaks later. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Showers still possible - Especially late or at night. Turning breezy. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.