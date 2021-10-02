Operation Football Week 7
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski downed Pulaski in a match-up of FRCC-North Contenders in our Operation Football Game of the Week. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schreoder breaks down all of the action from a busy night of high school football including a pair of upsets by Denmark and Waupaca. Watch Part 1 above and Part 2 below.
Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7
Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay Southwest 14
Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6
Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0
Brillion 42, Roncalli 0
Campbellsport 2, Omro 0
Coleman 48, Crivitz 7
De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17
Denmark 21, Freedom 0
Florence 32, Suring 16
Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21
Gibraltar 51, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12
Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13
Hilbert 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41
Hortonville 19, Colby 13
Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit
Kaukauna 45, Neenah 19
Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15
Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 12
Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit
Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 54, Chilton 14
Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Kingsford, Mich. 6
Marshall 27, Southern Door 0
Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0
Menasha 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 7
New Holstein 38, Valders 8
New London 20, Seymour 14
Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14
Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12
Plymouth 56, Waupun 0
Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7
Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15
Sheboygan South 21, Sheboygan North 14
Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 23
Waupaca 17, Xavier 14
Winneconne 16, Shawano 14
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19
Wrightstown 27, Marinette 19
