Operation Football Week 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pulaski downed Pulaski in a match-up of FRCC-North Contenders in our Operation Football Game of the Week. Action 2 Sports’ Dave Schreoder breaks down all of the action from a busy night of high school football including a pair of upsets by Denmark and Waupaca. Watch Part 1 above and Part 2 below.

Appleton North 35, Oshkosh West 7

Ashwaubenon 43, Green Bay Southwest 14

Bay Port 49, Green Bay Preble 6

Berlin 19, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Bonduel 8, Clintonville 0

Brillion 42, Roncalli 0

Campbellsport 2, Omro 0

Coleman 48, Crivitz 7

De Pere 21, Notre Dame 17

Denmark 21, Freedom 0

Florence 32, Suring 16

Fox Valley Lutheran 22, Little Chute 21

Gibraltar 51, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 12

Green Bay West 14, Green Bay East 13

Hilbert 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 41

Hortonville 19, Colby 13

Hortonville def. Wausau East, forfeit

Kaukauna 45, Neenah 19

Kewaskum 43, Ripon 15

Kewaunee 35, Oconto Falls 12

Kewaunee def. Mishicot, forfeit

Kimberly 45, Fond du Lac 17

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 54, Chilton 14

Lourdes Academy 12, Johnson Creek 7

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Kingsford, Mich. 6

Marshall 27, Southern Door 0

Marshfield 21, Appleton West 0

Menasha 49, Manitowoc Lincoln 7

New Holstein 38, Valders 8

New London 20, Seymour 14

Oconto Falls def. Northland Pines, forfeit

Oostburg 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Oshkosh North 20, Appleton East 14

Pacelli 29, Iola-Scandinavia 12

Plymouth 56, Waupun 0

Pulaski 21, West De Pere 7

Reedsville 45, Howards Grove 15

Sheboygan South 21, Sheboygan North 14

Stratford 48, Weyauwega-Fremont 7

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 23

Waupaca 17, Xavier 14

Winneconne 16, Shawano 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Shiocton 19

Wrightstown 27, Marinette 19

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.